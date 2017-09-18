IATA reports increasing confidence in pick up in profit cycle

IATA reported (15-Sep-2017) airline CFOs and heads of cargo are increasingly confident that the industry profit cycle may be set for an upward leg in 2H2017 and into 2018. IATA noted a step change in industry wide financial performance since late 2014 was driven "in large part by structural changes in airline behaviour, which have helped to maintain achieved load factors at historically-high levels". The present situation is different as the industry is "in the middle of a cyclical pick-up in economic activity and rising airline yields; a backdrop against which airline financial performance typically does well". [more - original PR]