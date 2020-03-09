IATA: Investors reacting more strongly to COVID-19 than to SARS

IATA reported (06-Mar-2020) the reaction of investors to the COVID-19 outbreak "appears to be different" from SARS in 2002/03. As of 05-Mar-2020, the global airline shares index was 26% below the comparable time period during the SARS outbreak. IATA stated the magnitude of the decline related to COVID-19 is similar to the period following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2009, when the airline index dropped by approximately 25% within 40 days. IATA stated the recent "sharp" decline in European and US airline share price indices highlights investor concerns that the impact of COVID-19 will extend beyond Asia Pacific airlines. [more - original PR]