22-Nov-2017 8:04 AM

IATA introduces I-ASC survey to enhance safety through an aviation safety culture

IATA announced (21-Nov-2017) the launch of the IATA Aviation Safety Culture (I-ASC) survey. It intends to support airlines in the implementation of safety management systems and promote a strong safety culture in compliance with ICAO's upgraded standards and recommended practices, including the need to promote a positive safety culture which must be met by Nov-2019. IATA SVP safety and flight operations Lopez Meyer said: "I-ASC enables airlines to benchmark their performance on safety culture" to continue making "flying the safest form of long distance travel". The survey was developed in collaboration with Cranfield University and other aviation stakeholders to provide tangible, unbiased and measurable insights into the safety engagement and risk areas of aviation staff. [more - original PR]

