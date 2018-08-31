31-Aug-2018 8:35 AM
IATA: International traffic up 5.3% in Jul-2018, led by Asia Pacific and Africa
IATA reported (30-Aug-2018) the following highlights for international air passenger markets for Jul-2018:
- Global: International passenger demand (RPKs) rose 5.3% year-on-year, which was a deceleration compared to the 8.2% growth recorded in Jun-2018. Total capacity (ASKs) climbed 4.7%, and load factor edged up 0.5 of a percentage point to 85.0%. All regions reported growth, led by the Asia Pacific for the first time in three months;
- Asia Pacific: RPKs up 7.5%, a slowdown compared to Jun-2018. Capacity increased 6.0% and load factor rose 1.1 percentage points to 82.1%. Growth is being supported by a combination of robust regional economic growth and an increase in route options for travellers;
- Europe: 4.4% rise in traffic, down from 7.1% in Jun-2018. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, passenger volumes have been tracking sideways for the past three months, reflecting mixed developments on the economic front and possible traffic impacts related to air traffic control strikes across the region. Capacity rose 3.9%, and load factor climbed 0.5 of a percentage point to 89.1%, highest among the regions;
- Middle East: 4.8% increase in demand for July, well down on the 11.2% Jun-2018 growth rate, although this mainly is attributable to volatility in the 2017 data, rather than any major new developments. The region has been negatively impacted by a number of policy measures over the past 18 months, including the ban on portable electronic devices and travel restrictions. Jul-2018 capacity climbed 6.5% and load factor dropped 1.3 percentage points to 80.3%;
- North America: Traffic climbed 4.1%, slowing from 6.0% growth in Jun-2018, but still ahead of the 5-year average pace for carriers in the region as strong momentum in the US economy is helping underpin a pick-up in international demand for airlines there. July capacity rose 2.8% with the result that load factor climbed 1.1 percentage points to 87.2%, second highest among the regions;
- Latin America: 3.8% rise in traffic in Jul-2018, the slowest growth among the regions and a decline from 5.6% in Jun-2018. Capacity rose 4.6% and load factor slid 0.6 percentage point to 84.2%. Signs of softening demand have come alongside disruption from the general strikes in Brazil;
- Africa: Traffic up 6.8%, second highest among the regions, although a slowing from Jun-2018 growth of 11.0%. The seasonally-adjusted trend remains strong. Capacity rose 3.9%, and load factor jumped 2.1 percentage points to 76.0%. Higher oil and commodity prices are supporting economies in a number of countries. [more - original PR]