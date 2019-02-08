8-Feb-2019 10:19 AM
IATA: International traffic growth moderates in 2018, although North America and Africa accelerate
IATA reported (07-Feb-2019) the following highlights for international passenger markets for 2018:
- Global: RPKs climbed 6.3% year-on-year, down from 8.6% in 2017. Capacity rose 5.7% and load factor climbed by 0.4 ppt to 81.2%. All regions globally recorded year-on-year increases in traffic, led by the Asia Pacific. North America and Africa were the only two regions to post stronger demand growth in 2018 compared to 2017;
- Asia Pacific: RPKs grew 7.3%, driven by robust regional economic expansion and an increase in route options for travellers. Growth slowed from the 10.5% rate in 2017, but was strong enough to lead all the regions for a second consecutive year. Capacity rose 6.4%, and load factor ticked up 0.7 ppt to 80.6%;
- Europe: RPKs up 6.6% in 2018, a slowdown from 9.4% growth in 2017. Capacity rose 5.9% and load factor increased 0.6 ppt to 85.0%, which was the highest for any region. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, European traffic growth has "softened a bit" in recent months. IATA stated this was likely, in part, to uncertainty over the economic backdrop and Brexit;
- Middle East: Traffic up 4.2%, down from 6.9% growth in 2017. This is the second year the Middle East has experienced moderating demand growth. The deceleration in growth reflects the impact of policy measures and geopolitical tensions, including travel restrictions and the temporary ban on large portable electronic devices. Capacity climbed 5.2% and load factor slipped 0.7 ppt to 74.7%. Regional international traffic actually declined 0.1% year-on-year in Dec-2018 but this may reflect volatility in data according to IATA;
- North America: RPKs rose 5%, the fastest demand growth for regional airlines since 2011. 2017 growth was 4.7%. Demand growth "slackened noticeably" over 2H2018. IATA stated this may be owing to increasing concerns over the US economic outlook and trade tensions with China. Capacity climbed 3.7%, and load factor edged up 1.0 ppt to 82.6%, second highest among the regions;
- Latin America: Traffic up 6.9%, a slowdown compared to 8.8% in 2017. Capacity rose 7.7% and load factor dipped 0.6 ppt to 81.8%. Traffic was affected by the mid-year general strikes in Brazil as well as by political and economic developments in some of the region's other key economies;
- Africa: RPKs up 6.5%, an increase compared to 6.0% annual growth in 2017. The strong performance took place in spite of the mixed economic backdrop of the continent's largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa. Capacity rose 4.4%, and load factor jumped 1.4 ppts to 71.0%. [more - original PR]