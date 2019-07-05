Become a CAPA Member
5-Jul-2019 10:40 AM

IATA: International RPKs up in all regions in May-2019, led by Latin America

IATA reported (04-Jul-2019) the following international passenger traffic results for May-2019:

  • Global: International traffic demand (RPKs) rose 4.3% year-on-year in May-2019, down from 5.1% growth in Apr-2019. All regions recorded growth, led by airlines in Latin America. Total capacity climbed 2.1%, with load factor jumping 1.7ppts to 80.4%;
  • Europe: Demand climbed 5.4%, a deterioration from the 7.7% growth in Apr-2019. Capacity rose 4.6% and load factor was up 0.7ppt to 84.2%, which was the highest among regions. Most of the region's growth, however, occurred in 1H2018, with demand moving broadly sideways since then;
  • Asia Pacific: Traffic rose 4%, an improvement over the 2.9% increase in Apr-2019. Capacity increased 3% and load factor edged up 0.8ppt to 78.6%. This is the second consecutive monthly increase in demand, but it still represents a soft outcome in a region that regularly saw double digit growth rates over the past few years. The US-China trade tensions continue to weigh upon growth in the region;
  • Middle East: Demand growth was just 0.8%, a deceleration from 3.3% growth in Apr-2019. This partly reflects the impact of the structural changes that are underway in the industry in the region. Capacity plunged 6.1% and load factor soared 5ppts to 73%;
  • North America: Traffic rose 4.8%, a slowdown from 5.6% in Apr-2019. Capacity climbed 2.7% and load factor strengthened 1.7ppts to 83.6%. The comparatively strong US domestic economy and USD is helping to offset any trade related softening in international travel;
  • Latin America: Airlines experienced a strong 6.7% increase in traffic, well up from 5.1% growth in Apr-2019. Passenger demand is holding up well, despite a challenging economic backdrop in a number of countries. Capacity climbed 4% and load factor jumped 2.1ppts to 84%, second highest among the regions;
  • Africa: Airlines posted a 2.1% traffic rise in May-2019, up from just 1.1% growth in Apr-2019. Capacity climbed 0.1% and load factor increased 1.3ppts to 67%. Traffic between Africa and Europe continues to expand strongly, but economic growth in South Africa, a key regional economy and air transport market, contracted sharply in 1Q2019 and this is adversely impacting air passenger demand. [more - original PR]

