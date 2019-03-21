21-Mar-2019 8:25 AM
IATA: 'Intense' squeeze on industry wide airline profitability moderated in 4Q2018
IATA released (20-Mar-2019) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Feb-2019. Key points include:
- 4Q2018 financial data indicates the "intense" squeeze on industry wide airline profitability has moderated, with North American carriers seeing much smaller declines in EBIT margin compared to 3Q2018 and 2Q2018;
- Airline share price movements were generally muted in Feb-2019, underperforming the global equity index on both an industry wide and regional level;
- Oil and jet fuel prices both moved higher for a second consecutive month, with oil averaging around USD64 per barrel and jet fuel around USD80 per barrel in Feb-2019. Given OPEC's supply cuts and the Venezuela and Iran sanctions on one side and rising shale production in the US and indications of a moderation in global economic activity on the other, the oil price outlook remains uncertain;
- There was a modest rise in overall base fare yields (excluding ancillaries and surcharges) in Feb-2019, but the downward trend remains in place. For the less price sensitive premium cabin yields, airlines have been able to recover some of the previous rise in fuel and other costs. Guidance on yields for 1Q2019 was positive, at least in the US;
- Passenger demand started the year on a positive note, with both seasonally adjusted volumes and year-on-year growth ticking up modestly;
- Freight is less positive than passenger demand, with annual growth in industry wide FTKs remaining in negative territory and seasonally adjusted volumes trending downward. [more - original PR]