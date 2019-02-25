IATA: Initial 4Q2018 financial results show significant slowdown in industry profit declines

IATA reported (22-Feb-2019) initial 4Q2018 financial results show a "significant" slowdown in the year-on-year declines in industry wide airline operating margins. Profits fell 1.2ppts in the year to 4Q2018, compared to declines averaging 3ppts in 2Q2018 and 3Q2018. IATA stated this implies the level of profits, seasonally adjusted, was higher in 4Q2018 than the two previous quarters. The association noted airline profitability at the industry level peaked in early 2016, after which the acceleration of unit cost pressures started to slowly reduce margins. This pressure intensified in mid 2018, partly as airlines' ability to recover costs faltered under the pressure of accelerating capacity growth. 4Q2018 was "considerably better", led by a substantial fall in jet fuel prices, which was felt immediately by US airlines, which have little fuel hedging. Other regions, such as Europe, will not have seen an immediate benefit. Nevertheless, profitability has improved after the mid 2018 squeeze. Announced capacity plans have been reduced in some major markets and guidance on unit revenues in 1Q2019 "has been mostly positive". [more - original PR]