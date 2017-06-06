IATA: Infrastructure privatisation has 'failed to deliver promised benefits'

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac urged governments to be cautious when privatising aviation infrastructure assets - stating that the process of privatisation "has failed to deliver promised benefits" in countries such as India, Brazil, France and Australia, instead enriching concessionaire and ensuring the government gets its cut. According to Mr De Juniac, airlines "pay the bill—usually a big one", with knock on effects for passengers and the local economy as a results of higher costs. Mr de Juniac said economic regulation is "essential" when governments privatise critical infrastructure. [more - original PR]

IATA: "To date I cannot name a single long-term success story. Finding the solution is an important piece of work that needs government and industry collaboration. It’s the only way to balance the investor’s need for profit with the community’s need for cost efficient connectivity,” Alexandre de Juniac, DG and CEO. Source: IATA, 05-Jun-2017.