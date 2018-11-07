7-Nov-2018 3:41 PM
IATA: Infrastructure, costs and taxes, and regulation need better alignment in MENA
IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac outlined (06-Nov-2018) the following as some "areas where alignment must be strengthened to reach aviation's full potential" in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA):
- Effective infrastructure to accommodate growth;
- Costs and taxes at reasonable levels that do not kill growth;
- Harmonised regulation to enable orderly growth. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]