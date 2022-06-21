IATA: Industry wide profit 'on the horizon' in 2023

IATA director general Willie Walsh stated (20-Jun-2022) "There is no way to sugar coat the bitter economic and political realities we face. But the desire to travel and the necessity of moving goods are both solid". Mr Walsh said recent history "supports optimism for aviation in challenging times", adding: "Our industry is now leaner, tougher, and nimbler". Mr Walsh noted the latest IATA analysis showing losses close to USD42 billion is "a huge loss", but down from IATA's earlier estimate of USD52 billion. IATA forecast global losses will be cut further to USD9.7 billion in 2022, with industry wide profit "on the horizon" in 2023. [more - original PR]