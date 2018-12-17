IATA: Industry to be profitable in 2019, generating returns on investment to remain challenging

IATA stated (14-Dec-2018) 2019 is expected to be "another robust year" in terms of financial performance for the airline industry. Return on capital (ROIC) is expected to exceed the cost of capital (WACC), generating a return for equity investors for the fifth consecutive year. The global air transport industry is forecast to generate a net post tax profit of USD35.5 billion in 2019, marking the 10th consecutive year of profit, which IATA described as "a feat that has not been observed previously in the history of the industry". While the profit forecast represents a "strong outcome", IATA noted it represents just 4% of total revenues and equates to USD7.75 per passenger. IATA said the gap between ROIC and WACC is likely to narrow in 2019, with ROIC to be unchanged from its estimated 2018 level of 8.6%, while WACC is expected to increase to 7.9% on higher global interest rates and bond yields. IATA commented: "The narrowing ROIC-WACC gap makes it clear that continuing to generate the returns required by investors to attract the capital required for investment over the coming decades is likely to remain challenging". [more - original PR]