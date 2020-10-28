Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Oct-2020 1:26 PM

IATA: Industry revenues to fall 46% in 2021 compared to 2019

IATA projected (27-Oct-2020) commercial airline industry full year 2020 traffic will be down 66% year-on-year, with Dec-2020 demand down 68%. Industry revenues in 2021 are expected to be down 46% compared to the 2019 figure of USD838 billion. The association's previous analysis was for 2021 revenues to be down around 29% compared to 2019, based on expectations for a demand recovery commencing in 4Q2020. Recovery has been delayed however, owing to new COVID-19 outbreaks, and government mandated travel restrictions including border closings and quarantine measures. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More