IATA: Industry revenues to fall 46% in 2021 compared to 2019

IATA projected (27-Oct-2020) commercial airline industry full year 2020 traffic will be down 66% year-on-year, with Dec-2020 demand down 68%. Industry revenues in 2021 are expected to be down 46% compared to the 2019 figure of USD838 billion. The association's previous analysis was for 2021 revenues to be down around 29% compared to 2019, based on expectations for a demand recovery commencing in 4Q2020. Recovery has been delayed however, owing to new COVID-19 outbreaks, and government mandated travel restrictions including border closings and quarantine measures. [more - original PR]