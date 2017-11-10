Loading
10-Nov-2017 12:57 PM

IATA: Industry free cash flows slip to just 0.3% of revenues

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Oct-2017, reported (09-Nov-2017) airline industry-wide free cash flows slipped to just 0.3% of revenues in 3Q2017 (based on an initial sample of reporting carriers). This reflects a "combination of moderately lower net cash flow from operations (now 10.5%) and slightly higher capex [capital expenditure] (10.2%)". According to IATA, the lower industry figure compared with a figure of 3% in 3Q2107 is driven by carriers from the North America and Latin America, and free cash flow improved in the year-on-year comparison for Asia Pacific and European carriers. [more - original PR]

