Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Sep-2018 11:06 AM

IATA: Indian aviation market to treble by 2037

IATA released (04-Sep-2018) a report on India's aviation market, focused on the challenges of realising the "economic and social benefits of an Indian aviation industry that has tremendous potential for continued high-speed demand growth". Key findings include:

  • Growth rate: Traffic to/from/within India doubled from 2010 (79 million) to 2017 (158 million). Traffic is expected to treble to 520 million by 2037;
  • Economic contribution: Aviation in India supports 7.5 million jobs - 390,000 directly, 570,000 in the value chain, and 6.2 million in tourism - and contributes around USD30 billion p/a to national GDP;
  • Domestic market: India will be the third largest domestic aviation market, behind the US and China:
    • There were 98 million domestic passenger trips in 2017, equal 7.3% of India's population;
    • Domestic load factors are high, hitting a record 90% in Feb-2018;
    • After adjusting for inflation, average domestic fares fell by more than 70% since 2005;
    • The number of domestic airport pairs is 700 (up 50% on 2015);
    • LCCs account for about 70% of domestic seats;
  • International market: Consistently growing more slowly than the domestic market:
    • In 2017 there were about 60 million international journeys to/from India;
    • LCCs account for about 25% of international capacity;
    • India is directly linked to 304 international destinations, up from 230 in 2008;
    • About 41% of India's direct international connectivity is to the Middle East - much of it to Gulf hubs of UAE and Qatar;
  • Air cargo market: Grew 16.9% year-on-year to one million tonnes in 2017:
    • The UAE is India's largest cargo market (+30%). Ethiopia is the fastest growing of the main markets (+114% on 2016);
    • Delhi and Mumbai are India's largest cargo hubs;
    • Mumbai (+18.1%) and Chennai (+17.2%) are the fastest growing Indian cargo hubs. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More