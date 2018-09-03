IATA: Indian aviation market to overtake Germany, Japan, Spain and the UK in 10 years

IATA stated (31-Aug-2018) it expects the Indian air travel market to overtake Germany, Japan, Spain and the UK in terms of size within the next 10 years. As the world's largest democracy with a population of more than 1.3 billion, India has "considerable potential for further aviation growth" stated IATA. The country's number of middle class households are forecast to treble in the next 20 years. IATA noted that challenges for Indian aviation include making sure that the right type of infrastructure is out into place, at the right time and in the right location. In addition, India requires a policy environment that supports sustainable growth of the aviation industry. [more - original PR]