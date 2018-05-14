IATA: Improving airline manager confidence consistent with improvement in full year industry EBIT

IATA noted (11-May-2018) the forward looking weighted score for profitability in its quarterly Airline Business Confidence Survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo fell below 50% in mid 2016, but trended up strongly over the past 18 months. IATA noted this is one of the key survey components and has proven to provide a leading indicator of turning points in industry profitability. The forward looking weighted score is closely related with year-on-year changes in the industry EBIT margin over time. IATA stated the better score reflects confidence on the part of respondents that the current robust economic backdrop will continue to allow airlines to offset the impact of rising input costs through higher yields and/or load factors. At current levels, the responses are consistent with an improvement in the full year industry EBIT margin in 2018. [more - original PR]