IATA: Hong Kong and Taiwan business sentiment drops due to civil unrest and global downturn

IATA, via its Sep-2019 North Asia regional briefing, reported (30-Sep-2019) Hong Kong's business sentiment dropped sharply as civil unrest continues to affect the city's economic backdrop. IATA added operating conditions also remain challenging in Taiwan due to lower exports and concerns about the global economy. However, Asia Pacific airlines also recorded the highest regional RPK growth in Jul-2019, with a 5% year-on-year increase in passenger volumes. [more - original PR]