IATA: Heathrow expansion needs to be accompanied by guarantees on costs and charges

IATA welcomed (27-Mar-2018) the UK Transport Select Committee's endorsement of London Heathrow Airport as the right location to expand airport capacity, but the association warned that the costs "could still spiral out of control". IATA also welcomed the committee's recommendations that the government consider giving the UK Civil Aviation Authority greater powers to regulate Heathrow's passenger and airline charges and that these charges be held flat in real terms. IATA regional VP for Europe Rafael Schvartzman said: "The airline community supports Heathrow as the right location to expand airport capacity, but has two overriding concerns: affordability, and operational flexibility". The airline community also needs "guarantees regarding how costs will be managed, especially if key risks are not known at this stage". IATA also stated that the report is "clear that Heathrow airport charges are the highest in the world, and that any expansion of the airport must be accompanied by a commitment that charges will not rise from the current level". [more - original PR]