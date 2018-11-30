IATA: Growth in Middle East/Africa pax volumes moderated further in Sep-2018

IATA stated (29-Nov-2018) growth in passenger volumes moderated further at the regional level to a modest 1.4% year-on-year for the Middle East and 2.3% year-on-year for the carriers in Africa in Sep-2018, with both remaining well below the overall industry growth rate. RPK growth is generally sound across the region's key international markets, with the main exception of Middle East-Europe where annual growth dipped to a subdued 0.5% year-on-year pace in Sep-2018. RPK growth was "steady" in the largest Middle East-Asia market at 3.5% and lifted to a "sturdy" 6.5% for Africa-Europe. A "solid" improvement was also seen in growth for the Middle East-North America market, to 4.0% year-on-year in Sep-2018, from 1.4% in Aug-2018. The fastest growing market overall is Africa-Asia where passenger volumes are up 9.7% year-on-year. [more - original PR]