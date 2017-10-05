IATA urges greater action on aviation and climate, focuses on CORSIA, fuels and infrastructure

IATA called (04-Oct-2017) for greater urgency in the partnership between governments and airlines to keep aviation at the leading edge of industries in managing their climate change impact. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the call, coming on the first anniversary of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) agreement, means the industry "must move much faster on key issues such as the development of sustainable aviation fuels and the reform of air traffic management". Airlines are looking to work with governments in four areas to accelerate the sustainability agenda:

Broadening the coverage of CORSIA: 72 countries are set to volunteer from the initial voluntary period (commencing in 2021) CORSIA, covering more than 80% of international aviation. Mr de Juniac said this is "an impressive start", but for CORSIA wil be more successful if will more countries join in and the industry, along with those governments already on board, steps up efforts to broaden participation;

Preparing for CORSIA implementation: Airlines will need to establish systems for monitoring, and verification of carbon output; and for the purchase of offsets. It is important that governments finalize the technical details of CORSIA early on so that these systems are ready when CORSIA is implemented;

Promoting the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and new technologies: SAF production levels at competitive cost are only able to satisfy a small portion of flights, even as airlines increase the numbers of commercial flights using these fuels. IATA called for government action on SAF to grant them the same incentives as alternative fuels for other sector;.

Improving infrastructure: Significant emissions reductions could be delivered by improving infrastructure efficiency, particularly ATM. Mr de Juniac said the "political issues which create artificial borders in the sky must be tackled to unlock emissions savings and generate economic opportunities". [more - original PR]