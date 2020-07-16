IATA: Governments must provide 'clear dates on when we can restart flying'

IATA commented (13-Jul-2020) on Latin American and Caribbean governments' role and policies for aviation during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "Too many governments are dragging their feet in terms of implementation or are proposing options that will impose further operational and financial challenges on airlines". IATA argued: "In Colombia, the decision-making power for reopening airports has been passed to individual mayors; Panama keeps extending the country's border closure even though its airport is one of the main hubs in the Americas, and Argentina has again pushed back the restart date for domestic flights". IATA VP Americas Peter Cerda stated: "What we need as an industry is for governments to provide clear dates on when we can restart flying… States now need to implement [ICAO's Take-off protocols] and not each individually reinvent the wheel". [more - original PR]