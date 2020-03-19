IATA: Governments must prioritise airline financial support during COVID-19 crisis

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac called (18-Mar-2020) on governments around the world to "avoid an industry calamity" in the air transport sector, resulting from the global spread of COVID-19, by offering financial relief measures such as direct financial support, loans and tax rebates or suspensions. Mr de Juniac noted the measures governments have introduced to restrict travel are shrinking the size of passenger operations, which is "also removing significant cargo capacity from the system - capacity that is vitally needed to keep supply chains going, including the delivery of critical medicines and medical equipment". IATA proposed three ways in which governments could use financial means "to avoid an industry calamity":

Direct financial support for carriers to compensate for reduced revenues, and therefore support liquidity due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19;

Loans, loan guarantees and support for the corporate bond market by the government or central bank, either directly to the airline or to commercial banks that may be reluctant to extend credit to airlines in the present situation in the absence of such a guarantee;

Tax relief, rebates and/or suspensions on all employer imposed payroll taxes paid to date with an ongoing review for the rest of 2020, along with a temporary waiver of ticket taxes and other government imposed levies. [more - original PR]