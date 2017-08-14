IATA: Turnaround since GFC is structural rather than cyclical

IATA reported (11-Aug-2017) the sustained improvement achieved in breakeven load factors in the 10 years since the onset of the global financial crisis (GFC) "suggests that the underlying changes are more structural in nature, rather than simply a cyclical response to the crisis. IATA said the widening of the achieved vs breakeven load factor 'gap' has contributed to the improvement in the industry's return on capital and profit performance. In turn, the improved financial health bolsters the resilience of the industry and provides a more solid foundation for airlines to better manage the next unanticipated shock. [more - original PR]