6-Apr-2018 6:30 AM
IATA: Global traffic growth accelerates in Feb-2018
IATA reported (05-Apr-2018) the following highlights for international passenger markets for Feb-2018:
- Global: Passenger demand (RPKs) up 7.2% year-on-year. Demand was led by airlines in Latin America, and all regions recorded better growth compared to Jan-2018. Total capacity (ASKs) rose 5.9%, and load factor rose 1.0 percentage point to 79.3%;
- European: Demand up 6.8%. This is a "modest acceleration" compared to Jan-2018 with passenger volumes trending upwards at a double digit annualised rate alongside supportive economic conditions in the region. Capacity rose 5.0% and load factor increased 1.4ppts to 82.2%, the highest of any region;
- Asia Pacific: Demand up 9.1%, supported by healthy regional economic growth and expansion in the number of routes on offer. Capacity increased 8.4% and load factor climbed 0.6ppts to 80.5%;
- Middle East: Demand up 3.4% and capacity up 3.9%, sending load factors slipping 0.3ppts to 74.1%. Middle East regional carriers have "faced significant headwinds over the past year including the temporary ban on large portable electronic devices as well as the proposed travel bans to the US from some countries in the region";
- North America: Demand up 7.2% supported by the "relatively vigorous US economic backdrop". The weaker USD appears to be offsetting some of the negative impacts on inbound travel. Capacity rose 4.6% and load factor was up 1.9ppts to 78.0%;
- Latin America: Demand up 9.8%, the fastest year-on-year growth for a second consecutive month (Jan-2018: 8.1%). Demand continues to recover from the impacts of the severe 2017 hurricane season. Capacity increased by 8.9%, and load factor rose 0.6ppts to 81.5%;
- Africa: Traffic up 6.3%, amid an improving regional economic backdrop. Business confidence in Nigeria has risen sharply over the past 15 months while a reduction in political uncertainty in South Africa has contributed to an improvement in business confidence there for the first time in more than a year. Capacity rose 3.3%, and load factor climbed 1.9pps to 67.8%. [more - original PR]