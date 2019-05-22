IATA: Global seat growth just 0.4% in Apr-2019, slowest in seven years

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Apr-2019, reported (20-May-2019) global available aircraft seats increased 0.4% month-on-month in Apr-2019 following a 1.2% decline in Mar-2019 due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. Seat growth eased 0.2ppt year-on year to 4% in Apr-2019, the lowest annual increase since May-2013. 107 aircraft were delivered, down from 117 in Apr-2018. The number of aircraft delivered in the first four months of 2019 was 399, lower than the 455 delivered in the same period in 2018. 118 aircraft returned to fleets from storage in Apr-2019, compared to 106 aircraft in Apr-2018. Net storage activity made a small positive contribution to fleet growth following sharp decline (-401 aircraft) in Mar-2019. [more - original PR]