10-Jan-2020 12:03 PM

IATA: Global passenger traffic up 3.3% in Nov-2019, trending sideways

IATA reported (09-Jan-2020) Nov-2019 global passenger traffic (measured in RPKs) rose 3.3% year-on-year. This was unchanged from Oct-2019 result and below the long term trend. Capacity (measured in ASKs) increased by 1.8%, and load factor climbed 1.1ppts to 81.1%, which was a record for any November. All regions saw annual increases in traffic. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the traffic result "reflects the continuing influence of slower economic activity, geopolitical tensions and other disruptions, including strikes in Europe". However positive developments in the US-China trade talks, in tandem with signs of improving business confidence, "could support an uptick in travel demand". [more - original PR]

