2-May-2024 10:35 AM

IATA: Global passenger traffic maintains positive trajectory in Mar-2024

IATA reported (01-May-2024) total global passenger traffic in RPKs maintained a positive trajectory in Mar-2024, growing 13.8% year-on-year, mostly carried by the strong momentum of international traffic. Passenger load factors were higher than previous years, while available seat capacity continued to follow increases in demand. Details include:

  • Domestic traffic increased 6.6% year-on-year, with China remaining the fastest growing market with 17.6% growth. All markets recorded solid increases in RPKs, maintaining the industry total growth within the pre-pandemic average pace;
  • International traffic continued to show resilient momentum, with 18.9% growth in RPKs across the industry. Traffic from Asia Pacific still surged at a rapid pace, while other regions recorded consistent results;
  • International air services from and to China saw great improvements in comparison to Mar-2023, although connectivity to North America remained impacted by geopolitical tensions. [more - original PR]

