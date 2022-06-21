21-Jun-2022 12:55 PM
IATA: Global passenger numbers to reach 83% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022
IATA upgraded (20-Jun-2022) its outlook for the airline industry's 2022 financial performance as the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis accelerates. Forecast highlights include:
- Industry losses are expected to reduce to USD9.7 billion, an improvement from the Oct-2021 forecast for a USD11.6 billion loss, for a net loss margin of -1.2%;
- Industry wide profitability in 2023 appears within reach, with North America already expected to deliver a USD8.8 billion profit in 2022;
- Efficiency gains and improving yields are helping airlines to reduce losses even with rising labour and fuel costs;
- Industry optimism and commitment to emissions reductions are evident in the expected net delivery of over 1200 aircraft in 2022;
- Strong pent up demand, the lifting of travel restrictions in most markets, low unemployment in most countries and expanded personal savings are fuelling a "resurgence" in demand that will see passenger numbers reach 83% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022;
- Industry revenues are expected to reach USD782 billion, an increase of 54.5% year-on-year and representing 93.3% of 2019 levels;
- Flights operated in 2022 are expected to total 33.8 million, reaching 86.9% of 2019 levels;
- Passenger revenues are expected to account for USD498 billion of industry revenues, more than double the USD239 billion generated in 2021;
- Scheduled passenger numbers are expected to reach 3.8 billion, with RPKs growing 97.6% compared with 2021, reaching 82.4% of 2019 traffic. As pent up demand is released with the easing of travel restrictions, yields are expected to rise 5.6%. This follows a yield evolution of -9.1% in 2020 and +3.8% in 2021;
- Direct employment in the sector is expected to reach 2.7 million, up 4.3% on 2021. Employment is still below the 2.9 million jobs in 2019 and is expected to remain below this level for some time. Unit labour costs are expected to be USD 12.2 cents per available tonne kilometre in 2022. [more - original PR]