IATA: Global international passenger traffic slows in Sep-2018, growth led by Latin America

IATA reported (06-Nov-2018) the following highlights for international passenger markets for Sep-2018:

Global: Total international RPKs up 4.9% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in Aug-2018. Airlines in all regions recorded growth. Total capacity ASKs climbed 5.1%, and load factor dipped 0.1 percentage point to 81.2%;

Asia Pacific: Traffic up 5.4%, slowing from 7.4% in Aug-2018. The steep decline in part reflects the impacts of typhoon activity in the region. Capacity increased 4.3%, and load factor climbed 0.9 percentage point to 79.2%;

Europe: RPKs up 5.2%, in line with Aug-2018 (5.4%). The upward trend in seasonally-adjusted demand has "slowed considerably since early 2018". Capacity climbed 4.9% and load factor edged up 0.2 of a percentage point to 87.0%, the highest among regions;

Middle East: RPKs up 1.8%, a four month low. The volatility in the region's growth rate mainly reflects ongoing developments from 2017 such as the cabin ban on large portable electronic devices and the proposed travel bans to the US . Capacity rose 5.3%, and load factor fell 2.4 percentage points to 72.3%;

North America: Traffic up 5.0%, compared to 3.7% in Aug-2018. Capacity rose 5.4% and load factor fell 0.3 percentage point to 80.8%. IATA reported that strong momentum in the US economy is helping underpin a pick up in international demand for airlines in the region;

Latin America: Demand up 7.0%, the strongest region for growth and well above the 4.4% for Aug-2018. Traffic is staging a modest recovery from softness over the summer months that coincided with the general strikes in Brazil. Capacity climbed 9.8% - also the biggest increase among regions - and load factor fell 2.1 percentage points to 80.3%;

Africa: 6.0% rise in RPKs, down from 6.8% in Aug-2018. Capacity rose 4.9% and load factor edged up 0.8 percentage point to 74.6%. IATA reported the healthy growth is taking place against an increasingly challenging economic backdrop for the region's largest economies, South Africa and Nigeria.

IATA estimated that impacts from severe hurricane and typhoon activity in Sep-2018 shaved around 0.1-0.2 percentage point off expected growth. However, even after accounting for these impacts, monthly traffic demand was below the 6.7% year-to-date pace. [more - original PR]