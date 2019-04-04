4-Apr-2019 7:50 PM
IATA: Global international passenger traffic growth slows in Feb-2019, Europe leads regions
IATA reported (04-Apr-2019) the following international passenger traffic highlights for Feb-2019:
- Global: International passenger demand rose 4.6% year-on-year. This was a slowdown from 5.9% growth in Jan-2019. Capacity climbed 5.1%, and load factor dropped 0.4 percentage point to 79.5%. Airlines in all regions but the Middle East showed traffic growth versus the year-ago period;
- Europe: Region showed the strongest performance for a fifth consecutive month in Feb-2019. Passenger demand increased by 7.6%, unchanged from Jan-2019. Capacity rose 8.0% and load factor slid 0.3 percentage point to 82.3%, which still was the highest among regions. IATA stated Europe's continuing strong performance "provides a paradox given Brexit concerns and signs of a softer economic outlook";
- Asia Pacific: Traffic up 4.2%, a substantial slowdown from 7.2% in Jan-2019. The timing of the Lunar New Year holiday in the first week of Feb-2019 this year may have shifted some traffic to Ja-2019. Capacity increased 4.7% and load factor dipped 0.3 percentage point to 81.0%;
- Middle East: 0.8% traffic decline, the only region to report a drop year-over-year. Capacity rose 2.9% and load factor fell 2.7 percentage points to 72.6%. Broadly speaking, passenger volumes of the region's airlines have been moving sideways for the past 12 to 15 months;
- North America: Growth of 4.2% in Feb-2019, a decline from 5.4% growth in Jan-2019. Capacity rose 2.9% and load factor was up 1.0 percentage point to 79.0%. Signs of softening economic activity at the end of 2018, in conjunction with the effects of ongoing tensions between the US and several of its trading partners, may be mitigated by the region's low unemployment and generally sound economic backdrop;
- Latin America: Traffic up 4.3%, a slippage from 5.4% annual growth in Jan-2019. Capacity increased by 5.6%, and load factor dropped 1.0 percentage point to 81.4%. Renewed economic and political uncertainties in a number of key countries may weigh upon air transport demand in coming months;
- Africa: Growth of 2.5%, down from 5.1% growth in Jan-2019. Concerns over conditions in the largest economies are contributing to the slowdown. Capacity rose 0.3%, and load factor climbed 1.5 percentage points to 69.7%. [more - original PR]