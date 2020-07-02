2-Jul-2020 9:18 AM
IATA: Global international passenger demand down 98% in May-2020
IATA reported (01-Jul-2020) the following highlights for International Passenger Markets for May-2020:
- Global: Demand fell 98.3% year-on-year, "virtually unchanged" from 98.4% in Apr-2020. Capacity plummeted 95.3%, and load factor sank 51.9pp to 28.6%;
- Europe: Demand contracted 98.7%, compared to a 98.9% drop in Apr-2020. This was the worst decline among regions. Capacity dropped 97.5% and load factor fell by 41.7pp to 42.4%;
- Asia Pacific: Demand fell 98.0%, in line with the 98.2% fall recorded in Apr-2020. Capacity fell 95.1% and load factor shrank 46.6pp to 32.1%;
- Middle East: 98.0% traffic contraction for May-2020, compared with a 97.3% demand drop in Apr-2020. Capacity tumbled 93.9%, and load factor sagged to 23.9%, down 49.1pp;
- North America: 98.2% traffic decline in May-2020, little changed from a 98.4% decline in Apr-2020. Capacity fell 94.5%, and load factor dropped 56.7pp to 27.2%;
- Latin America: 98.1% demand drop in May-2020, versus a 98.2% drop in Apr-2020. Capacity fell 96.6% and load factor fell 38.1pp to 45.9%, best among the regions;
- Africa: Traffic sank 98.2% in May-2020, fractionally improved from a 98.7% decline in Apr-2020. Capacity contracted 77.8%, which was the smallest supply reduction among the regions, and load factor dived 61.8pp to just 5.3%. [more - original PR]