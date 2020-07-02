Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Jul-2020 9:18 AM

IATA: Global international passenger demand down 98% in May-2020

IATA reported (01-Jul-2020) the following highlights for International Passenger Markets for May-2020:

  • Global: Demand fell 98.3% year-on-year, "virtually unchanged" from 98.4% in Apr-2020. Capacity plummeted 95.3%, and load factor sank 51.9pp to 28.6%;
  • Europe: Demand contracted 98.7%, compared to a 98.9% drop in Apr-2020. This was the worst decline among regions. Capacity dropped 97.5% and load factor fell by 41.7pp to 42.4%;
  • Asia Pacific: Demand fell 98.0%, in line with the 98.2% fall recorded in Apr-2020. Capacity fell 95.1% and load factor shrank 46.6pp to 32.1%;
  • Middle East: 98.0% traffic contraction for May-2020, compared with a 97.3% demand drop in Apr-2020. Capacity tumbled 93.9%, and load factor sagged to 23.9%, down 49.1pp;
  • North America: 98.2% traffic decline in May-2020, little changed from a 98.4% decline in Apr-2020. Capacity fell 94.5%, and load factor dropped 56.7pp to 27.2%;
  • Latin America: 98.1% demand drop in May-2020, versus a 98.2% drop in Apr-2020. Capacity fell 96.6% and load factor fell 38.1pp to 45.9%, best among the regions;
  • Africa: Traffic sank 98.2% in May-2020, fractionally improved from a 98.7% decline in Apr-2020. Capacity contracted 77.8%, which was the smallest supply reduction among the regions, and load factor dived 61.8pp to just 5.3%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More