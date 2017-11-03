IATA: Global demand slowed in Sep-2017, with hurricanes weighing on already tapering growth

IATA reported (02-Nov-2017) the following global passenger traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Global traffic: Revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) rose 5.7% year-on-year, the slowest rate of growth since Feb-2017. Hurricanes Irma and Maria weighed heavily on the results, although growth already had been tapering. Capacity (available seat kilometres) climbed 5.3% and load factor edged up 0.3 ppts to 81.6%, a record for the month of September;
- International traffic: RPKs up 6.5%. Total capacity climbed 5.6%, and load factor rose 0.7 percentage points to 81.3%;
- Asia Pacific: RPKs rose 8.7%, the strongest growth among regions. Capacity increased 7.8%, and load factor climbed 0.6 ppts to 78.3%. A "solid regional economic backdrop", helped by robust growth in China, is supporting regional passenger demand;
- Europe: RPKs up 7.1%, in line with Aug-2017 growth of 7.0%. The upward trend in seasonally-adjusted demand has slowed considerably since May-2017, but business confidence remains high and the economic backdrop is supportive. ASKs rose 5.2% and load factor surged 1.6 ppts to 86.8%, the highest among regions;
- Middle East: RPKs up 3.7%, the slowest rate of increase since Feb-2009. The Middle East-US market has been hit hard by the now lifted cabin ban on large portable electronic devices, as well as the various proposed travel bans to the US. Traffic between the region and the US has fallen for six consecutive months through Aug-2017 (the most recent month for which route data are available). Capacity rose 4.3%, and load factor slipped 0.4 ppts to 74.5%;
- North America: 3.0% RPK growth, with capacity up 3.6% and load factor down 0.5 ppts to 81.0%. In addition to the impacts of hurricanes Irma and Maria, anecdotal evidence continues to suggest that inbound traffic to the US is being deterred by additional security measures now involved in traveling to the country;
- Latin America: Regional performance affected by hurricane activity but strong underlying demand meant that traffic rose 8.5%. Capacity climbed at the same rate and load factor was flat at 82.2%, the second highest among regions;
- Africa: Traffic up 3.6%, down from 6.5% in Aug-2017. Capacity rose 0.3% and load factor jumped 2.4 ppts to 73.8%. Conditions in the region's two largest economies - Nigeria and South Africa - are diverging again, with business confidence levels in South Africa consistent with falling output. [more - original PR]