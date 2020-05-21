IATA: Global CTKs down 15.2% in Mar-2020, ACTKs drop 22.7%

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Apr-2020, reported (20-May-2020) industry-wide cargo tonne kilometres (CTKs) contracted by 15.2% year-on-year in Mar-2020, due to falling manufacturing activity and disrupted global supply chains. Timely shipping of crucial goods such as medical equipment provided some welcome support to air cargo demand, with the fall in seasonally adjusted CTKs being more moderate than the month before. For the air cargo market, the grounding of the passenger fleet removed considerable bellyhold capacity from the market. Although partly offset by additional freighter capacity, industry-wide available cargo tonne kilometres (ACTKs) fell by 22.7%. Seasonally adjusted, ACTKs fell to mid-2013 levels. [more - original PR]