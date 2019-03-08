IATA: Global airfreight demand records 'the worst performance in the last three years' in Jan-2019

IATA reported (07-Mar-2019) global FTKs decreased 1.8% year-on-year in Jan-2019, which was "the worst performance in the last three years". AFTKs increased 4%, marking the 11th consecutive month in which capacity outgrew demand. IATA stated: "Demand for air cargo continues to face significant headwinds. Global economic activity and consumer confidence have weakened. And the Purchasing Managers Index for manufacturing and export orders has indicated falling global export orders since September 2018". IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Air cargo markets contracted in January. This is a worsening of a weakening trend that started in mid-2018. Unless protectionist measures and trade tensions diminish there is little prospect of a quick re-bound". [more - original PR]