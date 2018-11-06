IATA: Global airfreight demand grows at less than half the five year average rate in Sep-2018

IATA reported (05-Nov-2018) global FTK growth of 2% year-on-year in Sep-2018 was relatively unchanged from Aug-2018 but was less than half the five year average growth rate of 5.1%. AFTKs increased 3.2% in Sep-2018, marking the seventh consecutive month in which capacity outgrew demand. IATA said yields "appear to be holding up". The association said growth is supported by strong consumer confidence, a "robust" global investment environment and the expansion of international e-commerce. IATA said the air cargo sector is weighed down by a softening of the following key demand drivers:

The first global contraction in manufacturing firms' export order books since Jun-2017. Export order books contracted in all major exporting nations, except the US , in Sep-2018;

, in Sep-2018; Manufacturers in most of Asia and Europe are reporting longer supplier delivery times, which typically means they have less need for the speed afforded by airfreight.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "Weakening order books and longer delivery times are undercutting the need for airfreight in many traditional markets. But there is also some positive news. For example, strong consumer confidence goes hand-in-hand with expanding international e-commerce trade to give air cargo a boost. The bigger message for the sector is the need to modernise processes... there is much more that must be done with governments and the supply chain to bring air cargo processes into the modern era". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]