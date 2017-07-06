IATA: May-2017 'another good month for air cargo', but cyclical growth may have peaked

IATA reported (05-Jul-2017) global FTKs increased 12.7% year-on-year in May-2017, up from 8.7% growth in Apr-2017 and more than three times the five year average rate of 3.8%. All regions except Latin America reported double digit demand growth. Global AFTKs increased 5.2%. IATA said the continued growth of airfreight demand is consistent with an improvement in world trade and corresponds with new global export orders remaining close to a six year high in May-2017. There are some signs that the cyclical growth period may have peaked, including a rise in the global inventory to sales ratio, which indicates the period when companies look to re-stock inventories quickly has ended. The outlook for airfreight remains optimistic, with demand expected to grow 8% in 3Q2017. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "May was another good month for air cargo. Demand growth accelerated, bolstered by strong export orders. And that outpaced capacity growth which should be positive for yields. But the industry can't afford to rest on its laurels. With indications that the cyclical growth period may have peaked, the onus is on the industry to improve its value proposition by accelerating process modernisation and enhancing customer-centricity". IATA noted the following regional details:

Africa: Volumes increased 27.6% and capacity increased 14.7%. Demand was boosted by very strong growth on trade lanes to and from Asia, which increased nearly 57% so far in 2017. Seasonally adjusted growth leveled off in recent months;

Asia Pacific: Volumes increased 11.3% and capacity increased 6.2%. Demand growth was strongest (13% to 15%) on international routes within Asia and between Asia and Europe. Seasonally adjusted volumes are 3% above levels reached following the 2010 post financial crisis recovery;

Europe: Volumes increased 15% and capacity increased 5.7%. International volumes increased 15.2%, with airlines benefiting from strong Europe-Asia demand. Ongoing weakness of the euro is boosting performance of the European freight market, which continues to benefit from strong export orders;

Latin America: Volumes increased 6.7% and capacity increased 7.1%. Seasonally adjusted volumes grew slightly but remained 12% lower than the peak in 2014. Carriers adjusted capacity, which limited the negative impact on load factor;

Middle East: Volumes increased 10.2% and capacity increased 1.7%. Recent swings in the growth rate appear to mainly reflect volatile monthly data in 2016. Seasonally adjusted volumes maintained an upward trend. Demand between the Middle East and Europe remains strong, increasing 19% for the year to May-2017, but traffic to Asia weakened, growing by just over 1%;

North America: Volumes increased 13.9% and capacity increased 4.1%. Seasonally adjusted volumes again increased, indicating signs of a lasting pick-up. The strength of the US dollar continues to boost the inbound market but is keeping exports under pressure.