IATA: Global air cargo continues to outperform pre-pandemic levels in Apr-2021

IATA reported (08-Jun-2021) global air cargo demand continued to outperform pre-COVID-19 levels in Apr-2021, with demand increasing 12% compared to Apr-2019. Demand increased 7.8% compared to Mar-2021 and seasonally adjusted demand is now up 5% from the pre-pandemic peak in Aug-2018. Details include:

The strong performance was led by North American carriers, which contributed 7.5pp to the 12% growth rate for Apr-2021. Growth was supported by airlines in all other regions, except Latin America;

Capacity remains 9.7% below Apr-2019 levels due to the ongoing grounding of passenger aircraft. Airlines continue to use freighters to offset the lack of bellyhold capacity. International freighter capacity increased 26.2% while bellyhold capacity decreased 38.5%, compared to Apr-2019;

IATA stated the following underlying economic conditions and favourable supply chain dynamics remain supportive for air cargo: Global trade rose 4.2% in Mar-2021; Airfreight's competitiveness against sea shipping has improved. Air cargo rates have stabilised since peaking in Apr-2020, while shipping container rates have remain relatively high. Longer supplier delivery times as economic activity ramps up make the speed of air cargo an advantage.



IATA director general Willie Walsh commented: "Air cargo continues to be the good news story for the air transport sector", adding: "Yields are solid". [more - original PR]