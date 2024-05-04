IATA: German passenger tax increase to weaken economy and hamper decarbonisation

IATA criticised (02-May-2024) the increase in the German Government's passenger tax from 01-May-2024, warning it "will weaken the German economy and damage aviation's ability to decarbonise". The tax increased by 19% to between EUR15.53 and EUR70.83 per passenger, depending on the route. IATA stated the tax will make Germany "less competitive in key economic areas such as exports, tourism, and jobs" and will "further affect Germany's air transport recovery from the pandemic, which is one of the slowest in the EU". IATA noted the German Government coalition agreement originally stated revenues from aviation taxes would directly fund production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but claimed that this commitment was broken. IATA stated the tax "makes it harder for airlines to invest in SAF, in a more fuel efficient fleet and other decarbonisation efforts". IATA director general Willie Walsh said the German Government "is also in favour of a European jet fuel tax which will make it even more expensive to do business in Germany or for families to go on holiday". Mr Walsh stated: "The government should be prioritising measures to improve Germany's competitive position and encouraging trade and travel. Instead, they have gone for a short term cash-grab which can only damage the economy's long term growth". [more - original PR]