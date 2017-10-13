Loading
13-Oct-2017 8:29 AM

IATA: General consensus economy and global travel market are in 'pretty good shape'

IATA chief economist Brian Pearce, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (12-Oct-2017) the general consensus is "pretty good shape" for the economy and global travel market. Mr Pearce said the airline industry generally sees a four category, eight year economic cycle, with the industry currently going through a positive eight years. "I'm not going to say that it won't continue", Mr Pearce said, however "we need to work at it" to support the positive economic environment.

