IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Oct-2017, reported (09-Nov-2017) the futures market points to oil prices declining modestly from current levels over the coming years, to around USD58 per barrel in late 2019. According to IATA's Jet Fuel Price monitor website, the jet fuel price average for 2017 ​is USD64.8 per barrel, which will add USD25 billion to the global airline industry fuel bill for the year. [more - original PR]