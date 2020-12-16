Become a CAPA Member
16-Dec-2020 10:39 AM

IATA furthers calls for governments to stimulate market for post-COVID travel

IATA called (15-Dec-2020) on governments to add market stimulation measures to the support they are giving to keep aviation financially viable, stating such measures would encourage travel while testing protocols enable a safe re-opening of borders. The association also stated that financial support "must come in ways that do not further inflate debt", citing the 51.4% rise in industry debt during the crisis to USD651 billion. IATA identified five ways for governments to help stimulate the air travel market while avoiding adding more debt:

  • Temporary waivers or suspensions of government charges, taxes and fees will reduce flight costs and lower travel costs for passengers;
  • Route subsidies for flights to local/regional destinations to support connectivity for rural communities and business;
  • Financial incentives in the form of rewards for operating flights, or seats flown, which can support airlines while load factors or yields are too low;
  • Advance ticket purchases that governments can use for future trips or distribute to the travelling public in the form of vouchers to support travel and tourism;
  • Passenger travel subsidies in the form of vouchers for passengers or as a percentage cash-back on overall travel costs. [more - original PR]

