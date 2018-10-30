IATA: Full potential of Latin American airlines not realised due to nationally based regulations

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented (29-Oct-2018) on regulatory harmonisation in the Latin American region, stating: "The full scope of potential efficiencies" of Latin American airlines "is not being realised, because regulations remain nationally based in areas like training, licensing and aircraft registration". According to Mr de Juniac, nationally based regulations deny airlines "opportunities such as the ability to easily move aircraft and staff around an airline's network to match market requirements".