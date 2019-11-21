Become a CAPA Member
21-Nov-2019 12:19 PM

IATA: FTKs sustaining their broadly flat trend in volumes, ATKs picking up

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Oct 2019, reported (20-Nov-2019) seasonally adjusted freight tonne kilometres (FTKs) lifted slightly on a month-on-month basis in Sep-2019, sustaining the broadly flat trend in volumes that emerged after the sharp decline in late-2018 and early-2019. The global backdrop for air freight is "still one of uncertainty" reported IATA. Available freight kilometres (AFTKs) picked up 2.1% in Sep-2019 and are trending upwards at a rate of around 5% over the past three months. Freight load factor ticked up "modestly" to 46.4%. Despite that, the downward trend which emerged in mid-2017 remains firmly in place, with load factor almost 3ppts below the level observed in Sep-2018 and is one of the weakest outcomes recorded throughout 2019. [more - original PR]

