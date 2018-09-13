IATA: FTK growth in three months to Jul-2018 the slowest in more than two years

IATA, via the 3Q2018 Cargo Chartbook, stated (12-Sep-2018) FTK growth of 2.8% year-on-year for the three months ended Jul-2018 was the slowest in more than two years. While FTKs continue to increase in seasonally adjusted terms, the upward trend has slowed markedly since the best of the upturn in 2017. IATA said this largely reflects the fact that the inventory restocking cycle, which helped airfreight growth outperform wider global trade in 2016/17, has now run its course. IATA also noted wider momentum in world trade appears to be weakening against a backdrop of rising trade protectionism. Cargo yields have continued to trend upwards in 2H2018, albeit at a slower pace than 2H2017. Load factor is trending down but IATA said high freighter utilisation rates will continue to help to reduce average costs and offset upward pressure on costs, particularly from higher fuel prices. [more - original PR]