30-Jun-2017 8:49 AM
IATA: Freight demand remains robust in 1H2017, alongside widening profit margins
IATA released (29-Jun-2017) its 2Q2017 cargo chartbook. Key highlights include:
- Freight demand remains robust, alongside widening profit margins;
- FTK growth remained "robust" in the three months ended Apr-2017, up 10.6% year-on-year. Growth was strongest from Europe (+16.5%) and Asia (+14.5%), with carriers from these regions accounting for more than two-thirds of the annual growth rate;
- Quarterly seasonally adjusted pace of FTK growth looks to have slowed from the pace seen during 2H2016;
- Performance continues to be set against a stronger global economic and trade backdrop. Global economic conditions have improved since mid 2016, including on the consumer side. The trade backdrop has strengthened, particularly in emerging economies;
- The new export orders component of the global manufacturing PMI has slipped slightly since Feb-2017, but remains consistent with year-on-year FTK growth of around 8% in 3Q2017;
- A combination of rising cargo yields and recent falls in fuel prices is lowering the breakeven load factor. With achieved loads continuing to recover, and freighter utilization increasing, profit margins are widening;
- More than 5200 tonnes of additional payload capacity were added to the fleet in 1H2017, mostly in the form of widebody passenger belly capacity. This was around 8% lower than the 5700 tonnes of payload capacity added in 1H2016;
- Cargo yields (including fuel and other surcharges) rose 4.5% in seasonally adjusted terms since bottoming out in mid 2016. With crude oil prices currently down 10% year-on-year, the breakeven cargo load factor has fallen. At the same time, the achieved load factor has recovered, consistent with a widening in profit margins;
- The current upward trend in freighter utilisation will help to lower unit costs further and to reinforce the stronger backdrop for profitability;
- Airline heads of cargo are increasingly positive about the outlook over the year ahead. [more - original PR]