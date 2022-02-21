IATA: Forward domestic bookings in the US, China and India rebound in early Feb-2022

IATA reported (18-Feb-2022) forward domestic bookings in the US, China and India rebounded in early Feb-2022, after weakness from Nov-2021 due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and disruptions to demand, capacity and labour forces. IATA noted that as travellers tend to book closer to the travel date amid pandemic uncertainty, the increase in bookings "bodes well for actual traffic volumes in February and March". The US has been the strongest performer with ticket sales for all future travel reaching 98% of 2019 levels in early Feb-2022. In China, bookings were suppressed for several months but rose to 84% of 2019 levels in Feb-2022, in part thanks to increased travel demand around Chinese New Year celebrations. Russia's domestic market has been an outlier, with ticket sales made in Feb-2022 significantly weaker than in the Nov-2021 to Jan-2022 period. This can be partly explained by the different timing of the Omicron wave as the pandemic continues to escalate in Russia. [more - original PR]