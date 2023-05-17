IATA: Forward bookings for summer 2023 tracking 35% above 2022 levels

IATA reported (16-May-2023) "high levels of confidence among travellers" for the 2023 summer season. Forward booking data from 1Q2023 for travel between May-2023 and Sep-2023 is tracking at 35% above 2022 levels. IATA reported the following highlights based on forward booking data and a survey of 4700 travellers in 11 countries:

Forward bookings growth by region: Asia Pacific: +134.7% year-on-year; Middle East: +42.9%; Europe: +39.9%; Africa: +36.4%; Latin America: +21.4%; North America: +14.1%;

79% of travellers are planning a trip for Jun-2023 to Aug-2023;

85% said peak travel season disruptions should not be a surprise and 80% expect smooth travel with post-pandemic issues having been resolved;

IATA stated labour unrest, particularly in France, is "cause for concern".

IATA SVP for operations, safety and security Nick Careen stated: "While some disruptions can be expected, there is a clear expectation that the ramping-up issues faced at some key hub airports in 2022 will have been resolved. To meet strong demand, airlines are planning schedules based on the capacity that airports, border control, ground handlers, and air navigation service providers have declared". He added: "We need to keep a very careful eye on Europe where strike actions have caused significant disruptions earlier this year". [more - original PR]