IATA forecasts nearly doubling of air pax by 2036

IATA stated (24-Oct-2017) it expects 7.8 billion passengers to travel in 2036, a near doubling of the four billion air travellers expected to travel by air in 2017. The prediction is based on a 3.6% average CAGR. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "All indicators lead to growing demand for global connectivity. The world needs to prepare for a doubling of passengers in the next 20 years. It's fantastic news for innovation and prosperity, which is driven by air links. It is also a huge challenge for governments and industry to ensure we can successfully meet this essential demand". Further details are as follows:

Eastward shift, developing market focus: The key driver of demand will be the Asia Pacific region. The region will be the source of more than half the new passengers over the next two decades. The point at which China will displace the US as the world's largest aviation market (traffic to, from and within the country) has moved two years closer since the 2016 forecast. IATA now anticipates this will occur around 2022, through a combination of slightly faster Chinese growth and slightly reduced growth in the US. The UK will fall to fifth place, surpassed by India in 2025, and Indonesia in 2030. Thailand and Turkey will enter the top 10 largest markets, while France and Italy will fall in the rankings to 11th and 12th respectively;

Industry cooperation: Planning for growth will require partnerships to be strengthened between the aviation industry, communities and governments to expand and modernise infrastructure. Runways, terminals, and ground access to airports will come under increasing strain. Innovative solutions to these challenges, as well as to the baggage and security processes, cargo handling, and other activities, will also be needed, and air traffic management needs urgent reform to cut delays, costs and emissions;

Infrastructure challenges: Mr de Juniac noted that increasing demand will bring a "significant infrastructure challenge". He noted: "The solution does not lie in more complex processes or building bigger and bigger airports but in harnessing the power of new technology to move activity off-airport, streamline processes and improve efficiency". He stressed the importance of "within the industry and beyond" to find sustainable solutions for continued growth;

Environment: Mr de Juniac said the aviation industry has adopted a "robust strategy to reduce its environmental impacts, particularly its carbon emissions". "No industry has done more to meet its environmental obligations than aviation," he said. [more - original PR]