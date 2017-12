IATA forecast (05-Dec-2017) airlines in Latin America will generate USD900 million in net profit in 2018, up from USD700 million in 2017. Passenger demand is expected to grow by 8% in 2018, outpacing announced passenger capacity growth of 7.5%. The region will approach 2018 with momentum provided by the moderate recovery in Brazil's economy, reasonable growth in Mexico and the weaker USD over the last year. [more - original PR]